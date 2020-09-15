Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,441,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,783,000 after buying an additional 648,710 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,610,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,432,000 after purchasing an additional 82,878 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,857,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,903,000.

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 32,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,368. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.54.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

