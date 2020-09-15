Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. 1,200,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,401,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

