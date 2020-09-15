Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,833 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Page Arthur B raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the first quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 11,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 91.9% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $33,861,675 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $137.76. 249,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,749,419. The company has a market capitalization of $389.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.