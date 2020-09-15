Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,515,000 after acquiring an additional 153,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $160.01. 76,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.