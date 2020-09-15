Starbase (STAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,626.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Starbase has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Starbase token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $178,380.79 and $1,626.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00044595 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.52 or 0.04320983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004954 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00035808 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

