Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.18.

Several research analysts have commented on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cfra raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 64,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 50,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 149,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,774. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.