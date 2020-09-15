Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNDR. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schneider National from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.79 on Friday. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 355,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 185,007 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after buying an additional 840,013 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

