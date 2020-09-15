Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 996 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,032% compared to the average volume of 88 put options.

NYSE ZYME traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $41.54. 15,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,921. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 121.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 20.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

