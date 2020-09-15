Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Immunomedics Put Options (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 77,844 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 15,722% compared to the typical daily volume of 492 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMU traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 3.42. Immunomedics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $86.91.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,777,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.