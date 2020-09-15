Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STOK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $47,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $87,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,305 over the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 94.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 45.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 313.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 82.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 81.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

