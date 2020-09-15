Storm (STORM) Hits One Day Volume of $365,316.00

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Storm has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Storm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Bittrex and Radar Relay. Storm has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Storm

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Binance, Bitbns, WazirX, IDEX, Radar Relay, Upbit and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

