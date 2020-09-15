STRAKS Achieves Market Capitalization of $23,055.98 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, STRAKS has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. STRAKS has a total market cap of $23,055.98 and approximately $13.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,756.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $364.17 or 0.03385680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.17 or 0.02177095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00454091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00830228 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00569526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00048239 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

