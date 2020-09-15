Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.53. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 110.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $168,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

