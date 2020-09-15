Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,765 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stryker worth $52,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 160.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 64.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.73. 7,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.38. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

