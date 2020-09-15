Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) versus CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (NASDAQ:CRARY) Financial Comparison

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit State Bank and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $32.66 million 1.89 $6.48 million N/A N/A CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR $22.57 billion 1.29 $8.06 billion $0.78 6.46

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Summit State Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Summit State Bank and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 22.90% N/A N/A CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR 19.67% 3.11% 0.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Summit State Bank and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR beats Summit State Bank on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as term loans, credit lines to individuals, equipment loans, and business lines of credit. Its loan products also comprise loans for accounts receivable and inventory financing, loans to agriculture-related businesses, and equipment and expansion financing programs. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, including banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers cash management and electronic bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as loan production office in Roseville, California. Summit State Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR

Crédit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management. It also provides wealth management services that allow individual customers to manage, protect, and transfer their assets; and consumer finance and flow management services. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; and asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, custody, fund administration, middle-office, forex, security lending and borrowing, and fund distribution support and services to issuers. Crédit Agricole S.A. serves retail and corporate customers, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. The company is based in Montrouge, France. Crédit Agricole S.A. is a subsidiary of SAS Rue La Boétie.

