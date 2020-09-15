Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Up 56.1% in August

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,000 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the August 15th total of 312,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Sunworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sunworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sunworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUNW opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sunworks has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.94.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 102.20% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunworks will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

