Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Raises Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $8.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 70.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Superior Plus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$12.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.34. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$5.97 and a 12 month high of C$13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$450.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$525.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

