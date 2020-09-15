Swerve (SWRV) 1-Day Volume Hits $57.71 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Swerve has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. One Swerve token can now be purchased for approximately $4.96 or 0.00046076 BTC on exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $25.46 million and approximately $57.71 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00263718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00106775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.01515254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000262 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00193785 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 5,673,225 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,138,209 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi.

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

