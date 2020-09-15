Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.91.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

