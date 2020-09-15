T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.17.

TROW opened at $127.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.67 and a 200 day moving average of $120.06. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 148,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

