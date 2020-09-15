T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Down 43.0% in August

T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the August 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYY opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. T WINE EST LTD/S has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $13.19.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered T WINE EST LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

T WINE EST LTD/S Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

