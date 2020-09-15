Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Update

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 197,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 5.66% of Taylor Devices at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

TAYD stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

