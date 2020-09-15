Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Down 27.0% in August

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEF shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Telefonica alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 624,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 49,238 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 117.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 67,061 shares in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEF remained flat at $$3.85 during trading on Tuesday. 190,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Telefonica has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonica will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.