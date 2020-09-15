Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenable from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

TENB stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 1.88. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $27,171.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,740,529.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $535,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,761,686 shares of company stock worth $184,227,527 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Tenable during the second quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 35.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after buying an additional 204,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 42.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 106,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Tenable during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

