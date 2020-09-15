Terra Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00002876 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, GDAC and Coinone. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $119.33 million and $4.73 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00263718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00106775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.01515254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000262 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00193785 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 997,448,912 coins and its circulating supply is 385,797,896 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GDAC, Coinone and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

