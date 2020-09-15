TerraVest Industries Inc (TSE:TVK) Insider Acquires C$55,100.00 in Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc (TSE:TVK) insider Charles Pellerin bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,768,869.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 11th, Charles Pellerin bought 300 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.50 per share, with a total value of C$4,350.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Charles Pellerin acquired 1,600 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.50 per share, with a total value of C$23,200.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Charles Pellerin acquired 59,799 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.56 per share, with a total value of C$870,673.44.

TVK stock opened at C$14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.00. TerraVest Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$9.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.87 million and a PE ratio of 12.32.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TerraVest Industries Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

