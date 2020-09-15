Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Short Interest Down 26.9% in August

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,684,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,033,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after buying an additional 282,470 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,547,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 103,426 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,251,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 28,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 174,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGH stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. 21,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,791. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $728.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.