Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives $438.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $447.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 580,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,355,000 after purchasing an additional 98,457 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 68,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $407,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $436.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,783. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $441.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $418.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

