TheStreet Upgrades National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of National Beverage to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.25.

National Beverage stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.32. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $86.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National Beverage will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in National Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 11.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in National Beverage by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in National Beverage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in National Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

