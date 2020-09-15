THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Up 122.2% in August

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded THK CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

OTCMKTS:THKLY opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. THK CO LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68.

About THK CO LTD/ADR

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

