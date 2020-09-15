TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,918 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675,033. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.35, a PEG ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

