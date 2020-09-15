Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 528 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2,945.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 118,051 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 78,380 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 211.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 403,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 274,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 994,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,484,000 after purchasing an additional 428,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $58.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

