Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Swedbank acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,809,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,361,000 after acquiring an additional 922,949 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,842,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after acquiring an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,778,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,630,000 after acquiring an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $147.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.85 and its 200-day moving average is $171.34. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $210.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

