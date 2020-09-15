Townsquare Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 442.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.48. 10,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,314,332. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.51. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

