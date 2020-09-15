Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Avantor by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.04. 14,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,535. Avantor Inc has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $300,395,567.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $747,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030,364 shares of company stock worth $800,605,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

