Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,349,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,982,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,821 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,390,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 688.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 827,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 722,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,865,000.

NYSEARCA:PZA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,972. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $27.59.

