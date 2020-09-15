Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $203,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $257,000.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,428. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $148.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.76.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

USPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $406,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $135,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

