Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,569,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,345,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 87,515 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE MPC traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,323,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.