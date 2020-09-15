Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,254. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.