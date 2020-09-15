Townsquare Capital LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Shopify by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,670,000 after buying an additional 1,991,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,592,000 after buying an additional 341,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,926,045,000 after buying an additional 78,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $789,330,000 after buying an additional 24,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $17.96 on Tuesday, hitting $949.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,457. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,013.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $761.31. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,524.53, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $988.41.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

