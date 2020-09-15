Townsquare Capital LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

KRE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 88,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,939,601. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

