Townsquare Capital LLC Has $273,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,116.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of TSM traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.08. 123,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,119,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $417.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.