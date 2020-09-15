Townsquare Capital LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 18.2% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 274,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 100.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 143,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 26.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,193. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $340.40 million, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. Research analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

PFLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.