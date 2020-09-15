Townsquare Capital LLC Has $375,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000.

NYSEARCA EWT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,258. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $46.03.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

