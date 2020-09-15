Townsquare Capital LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,578,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,522 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,192.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,029,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,516,000 after purchasing an additional 949,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,690,000 after purchasing an additional 625,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 960,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 493,384 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Standpoint Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

OMC traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,152. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

