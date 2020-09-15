Townsquare Capital LLC Has $437,000 Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 92.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. BofA Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.47.

AIG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.58. 31,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,347,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

In other news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

