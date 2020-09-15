Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 236.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 37.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.50.

Shares of PEN stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.80. 998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,752. Penumbra Inc has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $241.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $1,175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,003.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $1,535,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,216 shares of company stock worth $8,123,095. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

