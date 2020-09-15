Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 178.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 187.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 358.2% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

NYSEARCA:AMJ traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.82. 21,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,198. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,646,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.