Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $224,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,809,000 after buying an additional 107,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,245,000 after purchasing an additional 198,820 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 366,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,274,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.30 and a 200-day moving average of $140.04. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

