Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $287,000 in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 406.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $23.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

ERI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.24. 15,497,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,557,812. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

